Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 1,260 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 26.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $173.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $192.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

