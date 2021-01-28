Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 2,413 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 393.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $295.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.45.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $2,910,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 661,073 shares in the company, valued at $226,344,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total transaction of $15,664,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,657,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,166,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,743,329. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $349.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of -193.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $395.32 and a 200 day moving average of $322.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

