Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 5,019 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,896,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $986,388,000 after acquiring an additional 400,764 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937,002 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,438,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,892,000 after acquiring an additional 428,199 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,455,000 after acquiring an additional 58,509 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.90 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average is $57.02. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $67.80.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.