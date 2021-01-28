Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 587 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,005,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,583,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,277,000 after buying an additional 20,122 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IDEX by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,329,000 after buying an additional 52,493 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 83,925.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,334,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in IDEX by 409.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,685,000 after buying an additional 721,220 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $188.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.24. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $211.71. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $581.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.09.

In related news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $28,913,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,434.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

