Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases New Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.06% of Sleep Number as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,760,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sleep Number by 43.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after buying an additional 67,175 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter worth approximately $3,179,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Sleep Number by 182.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 61,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 43.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after buying an additional 57,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $108.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.30. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

In related news, Director Kathleen L. Nedorostek sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $50,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,442.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $148,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,019 shares of company stock worth $5,490,999. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.