Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 134,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 38.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.31. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $977.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

