Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 10,546 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,546 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Hershey by 50.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,420,000 after acquiring an additional 550,580 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Hershey by 535.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,591 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The Hershey by 172.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,412,000 after acquiring an additional 797,162 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Hershey by 34.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,647,000 after acquiring an additional 225,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Hershey by 26.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,119,000 after acquiring an additional 128,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,808,652.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $788,231 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $146.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $161.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.