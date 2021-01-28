Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 2,036 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 10,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $96.64 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $144.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.32.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

