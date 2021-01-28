Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 60,772 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,772 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,017,000 after purchasing an additional 234,217 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 498,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after purchasing an additional 34,350 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.4% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 86,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IP. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

IP stock opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

