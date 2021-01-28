Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 82,388 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,388 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $787,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $10,777,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 595.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 26,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

NYSE:CF opened at $40.88 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

