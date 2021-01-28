Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes Position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 121,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.24% of Cincinnati Bell at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 1,181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 236,350 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

CBB opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $772.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

