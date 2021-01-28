Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Stock Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.13% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $626,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 18.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $291.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.99 and a beta of 0.39. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.90 and a 52-week high of $307.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.66. The company has a quick ratio of 13.74, a current ratio of 14.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $31.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.27 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $285,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.36, for a total transaction of $340,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,481 shares in the company, valued at $17,017,325.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,231 shares of company stock worth $2,294,115 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MLAB shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.