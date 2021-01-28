Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.90

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.90 and traded as high as $8.81. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 35,465 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The company has a market cap of C$562.97 million and a P/E ratio of -17.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.90.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.