Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on iCAD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of iCAD from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of ICAD stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.65. 14,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,260. iCAD has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $359.84 million, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.30.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 18,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $210,541.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 172,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 151,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,665 shares of company stock worth $650,541 in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iCAD by 33.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iCAD by 16.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iCAD by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 38,517 shares during the period. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

