Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.04

Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.04 and traded as low as $33.95. Capita plc (CPI.L) shares last traded at $36.28, with a volume of 6,612,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 74 ($0.97).

Get Capita plc (CPI.L) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £600.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 35.04.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Capita plc (CPI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita plc (CPI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.