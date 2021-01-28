Capital CS Group LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,030 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000. Apple makes up about 2.6% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $142.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays set a $136.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.46.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

