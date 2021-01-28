Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,858 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in The Walt Disney by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,469 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $163.03 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The stock has a market cap of $295.78 billion, a PE ratio of -102.53, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.96.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

