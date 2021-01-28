Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

Shares of JPM opened at $127.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $389.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.84 and a 200 day moving average of $109.65. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $142.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

