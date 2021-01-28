Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Decreased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $740,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF stock opened at $102.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.53.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,490 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $2,462,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,590,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,182,412.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,441 shares of company stock valued at $27,142,033. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.