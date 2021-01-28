Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $135.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $123.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on COF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.59.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial stock opened at $102.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.60 and a 200-day moving average of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,441 shares of company stock worth $27,142,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.