Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $135.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $123.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.46% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on COF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.59.
Capital One Financial stock opened at $102.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.60 and a 200-day moving average of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.
In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,441 shares of company stock worth $27,142,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
