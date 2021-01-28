Capital One Financial Weighs in on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ERF. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.05.

Shares of ERF stock opened at C$4.19 on Thursday. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of C$1.62 and a 1 year high of C$7.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$932.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$192.84 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.32%.

About Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.