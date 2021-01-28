Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.38

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.38 and traded as high as $27.00. Capital Senior Living shares last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 22,775 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $54.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($105.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($8.40) by ($96.60). The business had revenue of $96.25 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Capital Senior Living as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU)

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

