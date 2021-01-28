Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Stake Lessened by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,078 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.75% of Cara Therapeutics worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $173,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $21.64.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

In related news, Director Christopher Posner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 6,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $96,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,135 shares of company stock valued at $883,040. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.