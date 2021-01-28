Carbon Price Reaches $0.0864 on Exchanges (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, Carbon has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $162,567.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon token can now be purchased for about $0.0864 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00051302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00129145 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00270202 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00068049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00066034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00036448 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

Carbon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

