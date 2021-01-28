Cardan Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,317 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,024,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,681,000 after purchasing an additional 99,231 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,791,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,976,000 after purchasing an additional 168,831 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,079,000 after purchasing an additional 222,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 900,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $107.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.48. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $110.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

