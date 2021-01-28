Cardan Capital Partners LLC Acquires 422 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Carvana by 22.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Carvana in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carvana in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.27.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.72, for a total value of $2,025,478.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 20,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total value of $5,652,275.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,942,137 shares of company stock valued at $720,864,547 in the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVNA opened at $246.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of -89.94 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $302.46.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

