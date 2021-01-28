Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,182 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned about 4.64% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSCC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCC opened at $100.14 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $101.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

