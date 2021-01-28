Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,813 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 582.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $55.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average of $54.69. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $55.45.

