Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $4.57 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $321.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.29. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $330.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

