Cardan Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. VCU Investment Management Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 2,035,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,911,000 after acquiring an additional 637,311 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,264,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

