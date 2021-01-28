Cardan Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,555 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $4,999,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,033 shares of company stock worth $78,547,823 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.29.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $816.39 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,735.26, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $742.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

