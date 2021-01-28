Cardan Capital Partners LLC Sells 43,054 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,054 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $101.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

