Cardan Capital Partners LLC Sells 82,593 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,593 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,207,000 after purchasing an additional 79,563 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 404,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after purchasing an additional 211,769 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,833.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 251,330 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,151,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 240,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter.

XMLV opened at $49.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $55.58.

