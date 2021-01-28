Cardano One Day Volume Hits $3.17 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Cardano has a total market cap of $10.72 billion and $3.17 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001097 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00045570 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00191234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000277 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00010547 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00010418 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

