Cardano Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion and approximately $3.17 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00045570 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00191234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000277 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00010547 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00010418 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

