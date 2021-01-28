Cardano Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $10.72 billion and approximately $3.17 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00045570 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00191234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000277 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00010547 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00010418 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007882 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars.

