Cardstack Hits One Day Trading Volume of $103,674.00 (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Cardstack token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cardstack has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. Cardstack has a market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $103,674.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardstack alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00070743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.65 or 0.00899257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00052928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.46 or 0.04278711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Cardstack Token Profile

CARD is a token. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 tokens. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack . The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Buying and Selling Cardstack

Cardstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.