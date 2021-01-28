CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock Price Down 5.3%

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.69 and last traded at $29.87. Approximately 881,605 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 810,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

CARG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 250,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $67,929.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,270.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,392 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,272. 24.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 20.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,123 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 6,311,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,510,000 after acquiring an additional 619,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 265,982.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,443,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,819 shares during the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP raised its stake in CarGurus by 52.9% in the third quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,119,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

