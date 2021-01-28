Carlisle Companies (CSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $145.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $169.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.04 and its 200 day moving average is $135.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total transaction of $5,265,691.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,729,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,515 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,436. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.