Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 82,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,822. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

CUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

