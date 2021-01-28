Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,440,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CARR traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.72. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Stephens began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

