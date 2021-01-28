Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,440,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,962,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Carrier Global by 57.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,785 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,302,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 1,179.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 632,635 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.