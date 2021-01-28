Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.45 and last traded at $38.20. 8,108,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 5,292,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.78.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $199,440,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $75,962,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,785 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $20,302,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1,179.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 632,635 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

