Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Carter’s worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Carter’s by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $485,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $1,632,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,657,633. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRI shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded down $3.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $112.46.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

