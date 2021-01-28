Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Trading Down 5%

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)’s share price traded down 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.75 and last traded at $88.97. 841,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 572,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.66.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $1,700,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $58,360.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,820 shares of company stock worth $5,657,633. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Carter’s by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,410,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,021,000 after buying an additional 1,366,989 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Carter’s by 1,501.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 241,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,888,000 after purchasing an additional 226,189 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Carter’s by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,001,000 after purchasing an additional 207,088 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,786,000 after purchasing an additional 142,017 shares in the last quarter.

About Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

