Cartesi (CTSI) Market Capitalization Tops $12.83 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $12.83 million and $5.57 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cartesi has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00051789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00130071 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00272481 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00068545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00066712 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00036763 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,629,554 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io

Buying and Selling Cartesi

Cartesi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.