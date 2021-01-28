Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $305.00 at Citigroup

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $250.00 to $305.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.77.

CVNA traded up $24.89 on Thursday, reaching $264.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,760. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.52 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $302.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.45 and its 200 day moving average is $214.87.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 20,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total transaction of $5,652,275.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,763. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.17, for a total value of $5,555,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,942,137 shares of company stock worth $720,864,547. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,839,000 after acquiring an additional 136,277 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,933,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,311,000 after acquiring an additional 366,809 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,278,000 after acquiring an additional 407,264 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,388,000 after acquiring an additional 136,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,521,000 after acquiring an additional 25,336 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

