Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Up 7% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) shot up 7% on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $305.00. The company traded as high as $267.80 and last traded at $256.01. 2,560,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,691,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.31.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.77.

Get Carvana alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.49, for a total transaction of $190,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 2,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,942,137 shares of company stock valued at $720,864,547 in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 22.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.52 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.87.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.