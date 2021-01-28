Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Trading Down 8%

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s share price dropped 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $8.07. Approximately 819,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 721,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.52% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

