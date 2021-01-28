Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Trading Down 8%

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s share price dropped 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $8.07. Approximately 819,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 721,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.
About Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
