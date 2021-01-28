CashBet Coin (CBC) Market Cap Hits $1.62 Million

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. CashBet Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $13.77, $32.15 and $20.33.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00069181 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.16 or 0.00873860 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005865 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00050149 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.42 or 0.04163035 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014805 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017407 BTC.
About CashBet Coin
According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “
CashBet Coin Coin Trading
CashBet Coin can be traded on various cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
